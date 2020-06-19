Detroit — A 22-year-old Detroit woman faces two felony charges in the Tuesday night shooting death of her 14-year-old brother.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Chinasia Williams with involuntary manslaughter and manslaughter by weapon aimed with intent, but not with malice, court records show.

The fatal shooting took place about 11:25 p.m. on the 12800 block of Mettetal, Detroit police said in a statement. That's on the city's west side, north of Interstate 96 and east of the Southfield Freeway.

Worthy's office says that Williams was in a room with her brother, Chance Williams, and friends, when she allegedly pulled the magazine from a gun, pointed it at him and pulled the trigger.

But there was a bullet left in the chamber, and it struck the boy. He died from his injuries.

Detroit's 36th District Court is expected to hold Williams's arraignment on Friday morning, the prosecutor's office said.

