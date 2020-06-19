A 27-year-old man was fatally shot while cleaning his car Friday night on Detroit's west side, police said.

The incident was reported at about 6:45 p.m. in the 14600 block of Asbury Park, near Grand River Avenue.

Four males were seen leaving the scene, possibly in a gray SUV, investigators said. A description was not available.

Medics rushed the victim to a hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition. The man, whose name has not been released, later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

