Detroit police are seeking tips to find suspects in two carjackings reported in the city this week.

In one incident on the west side, a 38-year-old man was approached by someone in the 18000 block of Asbury Park at about 9 a.m. Thursday who sought a boost for his car several blocks away, investigators said in a statement.

Authorities released a surveillance image of the suspect Friday. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

After the man drove him to the 16700 block of Ferguson in a white 2004 Chevrolet Express van and drove, "the suspect then produced a weapon and fired shots, striking the victim in the body," according to the release. "The victim exited the vehicle and the suspect fled the location in the victim’s van."

The victim was transported to a local hospital by medics and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The victim's van was captured on a surveillance camera near the scene. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

In a separate incident on the city's east side, a 70-year-old man was in his 2018 Ford EcoSport in a parking lot on the 9900 block of Chalmers at about 8 p.m. Thursday when a suspect approached with a handgun and demanded he step out, authorities reported.

"When the victim refused, the suspect opened the driver side door and pulled the victim out," police said. "The suspect then searched victim’s pockets for the keys, before entering the vehicle and fleeing the scene westbound on Wilshire."

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, approximately 6 feet tall, with short braids, possible tattoos on the inside of his left arm. He was last seen wearing a

black shirt, basketball shorts, matching shoes and carrying a black and gray book bag.

The suspect is believed to be in his 20s. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The stolen SUV is red with chrome wheels and tinted rear windows.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Section at (313) 596-2555. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/06/19/suspects-sought-2-detroit-carjackings/3227805001/