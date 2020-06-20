A 34-year-old Detroit woman died after being thrown from her vehicle during an early morning crash Saturday on westbound I-96 and Grand River.

At 3:45 a.m., Michigan State Police were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on the freeway. A preliminary investigation found the driver was speeding and lost control.

The vehicle went up the right embankment and started rolling when the driver was ejected, state police said.

The driver was not wearing seat belt. It is not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

