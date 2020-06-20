Enbridge has resumed partial operation of Line 5 under the Straits of Mackinac, a company spokesman said Saturday.

Line 5 was shut down by the company on Thursday after "significant damage" was discovered in an anchor support during routine maintenance.

When operating, Line 5 transports up to 540,000 barrels per day of light crude oil, light synthetic crude, and natural gas liquids, according to Enbridge.

Operation of the west leg of the pipeline was restarted at about 2 p.m. Saturday, after inspections by a remote-operated vehicle determined there was no damage to that part of Line 5, according to Enbridge spokesman Ryan Duffy.

Line 5 in the Straits consists of two 20-inch pipelines, an east leg and west leg. The legs run parallel to each other for four-and-a-half miles across the lake bed, Duffy noted.

"The issue with the screw anchor assembly observed on Thursday is isolated to the east leg, which we will continue to investigate and evaluate over the weekend," he said in an email to The Detroit News.

"The east leg will remain shut down. Our federal regulator, PHMSA (Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration), has no objections to this plan."

In a letter to Enbridge CEO Al Monaco on Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the damage to the anchor support was reported to the state on Thursday night. Whitmer's office released the letter Friday evening.

According to Duffy, the company discovered during seasonal maintenance that a screw anchor support had shifted from its original position.

"There was no damage to the pipeline itself," Duffy said. "There are about 200 of these anchor supports."

The pipeline was totally shut down as a precaution while the entire pipeline was inspected by divers and with remotely operated vehicles, he added.

In her letter on Friday, the governor requested Enbridge turn over "all relevant information about this most recent damage."

Whitmer also asked the company to "provide affirmative evidence, including appropriate diagnostic testing, that establishes the integrity of the dual pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac."

Monaco responded to Whitmer on Saturday, and confirmed that Enbridge is committed to sharing what is learned about the incident with the screw anchor assembly on the east leg with PHMSA and the state of Michigan, Duffy said.

News of the shutdown was the latest development in a years-long debate about the 66-year-old Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac as environmental groups have voiced concern about the potential for a rupture and called for the line to be shuttered.

