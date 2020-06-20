Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city's northwest early Saturday morning.

Around 2:33 a.m., police were called to the 14900 block of Mark Twain where they found a man in his 20s fatally shot inside a red 2010 GMC Terrain.

Anyone with information is asked to phone the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

