Michigan confirmed 20 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the state's tally to 5,843 as economic activities continue to reopen throughout the state.

The total death toll includes 5,843 confirmed deaths, in which the individuals tested positive for the virus, and 244 presumed deaths, in which the individuals' death certificates listed COVID-19 as the cause.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also reported another 255 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 61,084 and the number of probable cases to 6,461.

