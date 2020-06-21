Detroit — Detroit police are investigating a wave of shootings, including one that left a 35-year-old man dead early Sunday morning.

Around 6 a.m., police were called to the 19300 block of Cameron where they found the shooting victim. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, police said.

Five shootings were reported on Saturday with nine different victims. Four of those shootings occurred within 12 minutes of each other.

Around 10:30 p.m., a woman, 37, was shot during an altercation in a parking lot on the block of 8000 block of Livernois, police said. Police are searching for four suspects in the shooting, one man and three women.

Around the same time, another shooting on the 19600 block of Lumpkin left a man, 35, in serious condition and a woman, 18, critical condition.

One suspect was described as a man in his 20s and armed. The second assailant was a 5-foot-7 man with dreadlocks and patchy facial hair. He was also armed.

At 10:35 p.m., four people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a drive-by shooting in the area of Puritan and Appoline.

A man, 36, was listed in temporary serious condition after being shot in the 10000 block around 10:42 p.m. Another man, 37, was also in temporary serious condition after being wounded in the 12000 block of Cheyenne around 11:50 p.m.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to phone at 1-800-773-2587.

