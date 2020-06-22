Detroit — Michigan's marijuana laws are more mellow than they used to be, but a Canadian trash hauler allegedly pushed the envelope a bit Friday when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said they found 418 pounds of pot in a truck.

The truck was flagged for inspection around 4 a.m. after crossing into the United States on the Ambassador Bridge. An X-ray detected several odd shapes in the rear of the hauler, and an examination by border protection officers allegedly turned up 15 large trash bags full of pot.

The recreational cannabis law passed by voters in late 2018 permits adults to travel with as much as 2.5 ounces of marijuana flower. The stash discovered at the Fort Street Cargo Facility was 2,675.2 times the legal maximum.

The driver, a 36-year-old from Cambridge, Ontario, faces prosecution for possession and transportation of illegal drugs, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The truck was bound for a waste facility in Wayne County, said border protection spokesman Kris Grogan.

"It was not your everyday trash truck," he explained, but rather a standard semitrailer.

The bust in Detroit followed the largest seizure in the history of the port of Buffalo, New York, on June 13. In that incident, an inbound truck at the Peace Bridge was found carrying more than 3,460 pounds of marijuana disguised as peat moss in 58 cardboard cartons.

