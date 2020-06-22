Detroit — A 22-year-old Detroit man faces a first-degree premeditated murder charge in the shooting death of a man near his home last week in southwest Detroit.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office alleges that on June 16, Temo Sandoval and another man, Julio Olivo, fought on the 4400 block of Sharon. That's south of Michigan Avenue, east of Wyoming.

Temo Sandoval (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

What started as a verbal altercation turned physical, and Sandoval allegedly pulled a gun and shot Olivo, 32, said Maria Miller, spokeswoman for Prosecutor Kym Worthy, in an email.

Olivo died from his injuries.

Sandoval faces four felonies: first-degree premeditated murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm. He was arraigned Friday at Detroit's 36th District Court by Magistrate Millicent Sherman.

Sherman denied him bond, and Sandoval will remain at Wayne County Jail. He has requested a public defender.

Michigan Department of Corrections records show Sandoval has pleaded guilty to charges of carrying a concealed weapon and second-degree home invasion.

The home invasion charge is why he was on parole, and the upper limit of that sentence was 15 years in prison.

Holly Kramer, a spokeswoman for the corrections department, said Sandoval had been meeting the terms of his parole prior to his arrest.

