Detroit — A water main break over the weekend has closed Detroit's 36th District Court for Monday, the courthouse announced.

The closure was announced Sunday on the court's website.

36th District Court is the busiest district court in Michigan. In 2019, the court saw 462,190 cases, according to the State Court Administrative Office.

