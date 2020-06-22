Detroit — A man and his two young daughters were shot late Sunday while lighting off fireworks in the street of a residential neighborhood on the city's west side, police said.

Detroit Police Detective Detrick Mott said the three were out on Father's Day, "enjoying festivities" and firing off fireworks in the 19700 block of Plainview just after 10 p.m. when a male suspect walked up and began shooting in their direction, striking all three. The suspect then fled on foot toward Seven Mile.

Mott said the youngest girl was struck four times and has "gunshot wounds throughout her body." He described her condition as "very critical." The father, 36, was shot twice. Specifics on the injuries sustained by the other child were not immediately known, Mott added.

A man and two young girls were shot around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 19700 block of Plainview while lighting fireworks (Photo: Jasmin Barmore)

Mott said the man and girls all were transported to the hospital and are in critical condition. The suspect is described as a slender black male dressed in a white T-shirt and black shorts.

"The issue is that we have two children shot, nine and 10 years old, and we need the public's help for tips leading to whomever shot these kids, along with their dad," Mott told The Detroit News.

By 1 a.m. Monday, Mott said authorities were concerned over the youngest child's grave condition, adding "we are praying for her."

The violent incident follows a wave of shootings over the weekend in the city including five shootings Saturday with nine different victims.

Late Sunday, neighbors on Plainview told The News they were startled by the shooting. Some, who'd been sitting on the grass nearby, tended to the man, thinking he'd just fallen down and then realizing he was bleeding. Several police cars remained out at the scene into the early morning.

Toni Henderson, a four-year resident of Plainview, lives next door to where the shooting took place.

"I heard a bunch of fireworks first and then I heard like five shots and I looked out the window and the cops were out here," she said. "That's basically all I saw."

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at (313) 596-5848 or Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP.

