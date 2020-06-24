Detroit — In a 10-hour span between 2 p.m. Tuesday and just after midnight Wednesday, eight people were shot at five locations in Detroit — and all of the shootings took place on the city's east side.

Tuesday's violence comes after a weekend when four people were killed and 25 others shot.

Two shot by 'unknown person'

At 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, on the 700 block of Navahoe — south of East Jefferson, west of Dickerson — a 38-year-old woman was grazed by gunfire.

She was able to drive herself to East Jefferson at Conner, and medics transported her from there to the hospital.

A 29-year-old man was hit more directly by the gunfire and is listed in critical condition. Police say the circumstances preceding the shooting are still unknown.

Man shot while driving allegedly stolen car

At 10:25 p.m., in the area of Kingsville and Chester — east of Moross, south of Interstate 94 — police say a 22-year-old man was being chased by a purple Dodge Charger while driving an allegedly stolen gray 2005 Chrysler 300. Someone in the Charger fired shots, police say, striking the victim.

After being shot, the man lost control of his vehicle and hit a parked car, police said.

Medics took the man to a hospital, where he was listed in temporary serious condition.

Police did not immediately say whether the victim was under arrest, or whether he's accused of stealing the vehicle.

Man killed while sitting in SUV

At about 11:15 p.m., a man was sitting in his white 2014 Dodge Durango, in the area of Runyon and Greiner — north of East McNichols, west of Hoover — when a red 2014 Ford Fusion pulled alongside and someone inside started shooting.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His age was not immediately available.

17-year-old says he was shot at house party

Police say that at about 11:35 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was at a house party in the area of East Seven Mile and Rondo, west of Gratiot, when he heard gunfire and realized he'd been hit.

The victim was privately transported to the hospital, where he was listed in temporary serious condition.

3 wounded in drive-by

Just after midnight, three people were shot in a drive-by.

The triple shooting took place about 12:05 a.m. on the 12000 block of Longview, which is north of Harper and east of Conner.

Police say a man, 40, pulled up to pick up a woman, 44. There was another man, 18, also in the vehicle.

That's when an "unknown person drove by and allegedly began shooting and striking the victims," police said.

The 18-year-old was privately transported to the hospital and listed in critical condition. Medics transported the older man, 40, and he is listed in critical condition too.

The woman was grazed by the gunfire and is listed in stable condition.

