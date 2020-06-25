Detroit — The Detroit Institute of Arts will reopen to the general public on July 15.

Metro Detroiters — residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, whose tax dollars support the museum — and members can visit starting on July 10.

When the museum reopens, it will open only Wednesdays to Sundays "to allow for individual cleaning," the museum said in its announcement. But other programs and activities are canceled.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

People who are medically vulnerable are encouraged to visit 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday through Friday.

For the month of July, tickets are free for all. Starting in August, though, people who live outside Metro Detroit will be charged admission fees.

"With the galleries of the DIA scheduled to open again, each of us plays a role in a safe reopening, with social distancing, face masks, and additional health and safety precautions in place," the museum's website reads.

The museum closed when the coronavirus reached Michigan. This forced the rescheduling of two shows from June: "Van Gogh in America" and "Detroit Style: Car Design in the Motor City, 1950-2020."

More: DSO cancels rest of season; DIA postpones 'Van Gogh in America' and 'Detroit Style'

Detroit Style will now open Nov. 15 and run through June 20 next year, overlapping with the newly rescheduled North American International Auto Show.

"Van Gogh in America" has been pushed back two years, and will open Oct. 2, 2022, and run through Jan. 22, 2023.

People can reserve tickets for free on the DIA website.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/06/25/detroit-institute-arts-reopen-july-15-metro-detroiters-get-july-10/3257062001/