Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan is expected on Thursday to discuss an increase in COVID-19 enforcement at bars and restaurants this weekend to ensure compliance.

Duggan will hold his weekly press briefing at 1 p.m. from the Detroit Public Safety headquarters.

He will also detail a new effort with the Department of Neighborhoods to clean up 500 alleys across the city and how neighborhood groups can request them.

Joining Duggan will be representatives from the Detroit's 2020 Census team to talk about an upcoming door-to-door canvassing campaign that will begin next week.

