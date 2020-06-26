Detroit — A day after the American Civil Liberties Union filed a complaint against Detroit police officials about the wrongful arrest of an African American man the group said was mistakenly targeted through facial recognition software, investigators said Thursday they are working to expunge his criminal records.

In addition to working with Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the Detroit Police Department is seeking to remove Robert Williams' DNA profile and mug shot from a state database, a representative told The Detroit News.

Robert Williams (Photo: ACLU of Michigan)

Meanwhile, the city's mayor and police chief are speaking out about what led to the arrest, acknowledging it was a mistake.

"What you need to do is make sure you have the right protocols, and since September there are a whole series of protocols in place that this incident would not have been possible," Mayor Mike Duggan said during a weekly press briefing at Detroit Public Safety headquarters. "But it’s unfortunate that it’s happened before Detroit had its own facial recognition, before it had its own policy, and there was really no excuse for Mr. Williams having been arrested."

Williams says he was mistakenly tagged by facial recognition software as a suspected shoplifter tied to a case involving five watches worth almost $4,000 vanishing from the Detroit-based Shinola store in October 2018.

A loss-prevention officer reviewed the video footage showing a person wearing a St. Louis Cardinals baseball cap. The videos were sent to Detroit Police Crime Intel for a search of facial recognition and a hit came back for Williams, a police report showed.

Detroit detectives showed a six-photo lineup that included Williams to the loss-prevention worker, who identified Williams, according to the report. It took months for police to issue an arrest warrant and several more before they called Williams at work and asked him to come to the Police Department.

Detroit officers arrested Williams in January while he was on the front lawn of his Farmington Hills home with his wife, mother-in-law and two young daughters, who cried as their father was placed in the police car.

He was in custody overnight then arraigned, the ACLU said.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said the case was dismissed because the Shinola security official who was shown the photo line-up was not physically present during the crime.

Detroit police Chief James Craig said the investigation started while the department was still using Michigan State Police facial recognition software. When DPD acquired its own system, policies were put in place to mitigate the flaws in the system.

In an interview with WDIV-TV (Channel 4) on Thursday, Craig said he was "not at all happy about the investigative work that was done and certainly the lacking management oversight." But Craig added the situation "was really about just a shoddy investigation," not facial recognition technology.

During his press conference, Duggan said the city now has "a very stringent policy in place that has five separate protections that would have prevented this from happening."

The mayor added that facial recognition technology "does not definitively identify anybody. It gives you leads. You should not be basing any arrest decision off facial recognition technology only ..."

The Police Department's two-year agreement for the controversial software is set to expire in July. The Detroit City Council was expected to begin reviewing the administration's request to extend the contract through fall 2022 and increase funding for it, but the request was pulled last week amid uproar from the public concerned that the software could discriminate against people of color.

On Thursday, the Detroit Coalition Against Police Brutality said the software should not be used.

“The arrest of Robert Williams is a travesty that shows in bas relief the bankrupt, backwards and inherently racist practice known as facial recognition. In this new era where the world has caught the fire of Black Lives Matter, practices like facial recognition are fast becoming obsolete," the group said in a statement. "The city of Boston has already banned it, and Fortune 500 corporations like IBM, Microsoft and Amazon are refusing to invest further in the technology, and have said they would no longer share their software with police departments. Detroit needs to get on board."

