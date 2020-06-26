Detroit — A 52-year-old Detroit woman has been charged with second-degree murder for a fatal shooting Monday at her home on Detroit's west side, records show.

Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department, said the fatal shooting took place about 6:55 p.m. on the 15000 block of Whitcomb. That's south of Fenkell and east of Greenfield.

Diane Smith, 52, and another woman, 31, argued before Smith allegedly pulled a gun and shot her, police said, noting that this was still preliminary information.

The 31-year-old woman died. The Wayne County Medical Examiner did not immediately respond to a request for her name and cause of death.

Smith faces charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm.

At her arraignment Thursday, Magistrate Joseph Boyer of Detroit's 36th District Court gave Smith a $100,000/10% bond, meaning $10,000 would need be paid to secure her release as her case proceeds. As of Friday morning, Smith was an inmate at Wayne County Jail.

If Smith does post bond, she's been ordered to stay away from the home and must wear a GPS tether, court records show.

Smith is due for a probable cause conference on July 9 and a preliminary examination on July 16, both before Judge Kenneth King.

