The Detroit Medical Center has fallen behind on its historic commitments to research and education and is failing to adequately maintain its hospitals, according to a final report released Friday by a board appointed as a watchdog for the DMC's transition to a for-profit health system.

The Legacy DMC Board, appointed in 2011 to oversee covenants made made with the Detroit community when the health system was purchased by the for-profit Vanguard Health Systems hospital chain, will cease to exist at the end of this year.

Buy Photo The board overseeing Detroit Medical Center's for-profit transition is sharply critical. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Those commitments fell to Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, another for-profit hospital chain, when Tenet acquired Vanguard in 2013, and will expire when the agreement's ten-year clock runs out on Dec. 30.

In the report, the board pointed to what it said was evidence of a declining commitment to education: the loss of accreditation of a prestigious DMC training program for neurosurgeons, and the reversal of a DMC announcement last year that it would hire an additional 79 resident physicians.

The Accreditation Council of Graduate Medical Education withdrew the program's accreditation following a site visit on Sept. 18, and the program was terminated this month.

The Detroit Medical Center did not immediately respond to an email asking for comment on contents of the Legacy DMC report.

The report also noted the DMC's decision in May to ban Wayne State University faculty from working at DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan, a development that university officials said threatens patient care during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ouster affects about 25 pediatricians who remained on the Wayne State faculty after University Pediatricians, the group practice representing about 220 Children's Hospital pediatricians, moved last year to align with Central Michigan University's medical school. The new affiliation was formalized in January.

"The loss of the accreditation for their neurosurgery program really harms the education they provide," Legacy DMC Board President Joe Walsh said in a Friday interview with The Detroit News. "We were impressed last year with their commitment to increase their resident positions. Those were positive developments — and then without really saying anything about it that, went back on that."

The report also concluded that although the DMC fulfilled its commitment to invest $500 million in capital improvements to its hospital, it was failing to continue to invest enough money to adequate maintain its facilities.

Investment in maintenance and equipment at DMC hospitals has dropped from $70 million annually during the first five years of the purchase agreement, to an average of $50 million per year since 2015, according to the report.

Vanguard, the first for-profit hospital system to purchase the DMC in 2011, penned an a five-year agreement to invest $70 million annually in routine maintenance as part of the initial purchase agreement with the DMC, according to Walsh.

"We've leaned on the fact that during a negotiation by an intelligent buyer and a knowledgeable seller, $70 million was easily agreed for a five-year period — that says something," Walsh said Friday.

"We're comfortable that $50 million would be a bare minimum, and they've fallen below that for I think the last three years."

Subhead

The report released Friday was formatted differently than previous annual reports as a result of negotiations that arose from a dispute over Legacy's 2018 report, which was released last June.

In the previous report, the board expressed concern about a "perceived deterioration in the quality of patient care," as well as declining commitment to education and research by the health system.

The DMC pushed the Legacy DMC Board to withdraw last year's findings and challenged the scope of the board's monitoring and reporting authority by initiating a dispute resolution process provided in the health system's purchase agreement.

According to Walsh, the DMC argued that the Legacy Board is charged with overseeing just seven of the 20 covenants contained in the 2011 purchase agreement with Vanguard, which was assumed by Tenet Healthcare, the DMC's current for-profit owner.

Those seven key covenants included an initial $850 million in capital investment; continuation of indigent and low-income care; a promise to keep the hospitals open and continue their core services; a commitment not to sell any of the hospitals; agreements to base the health system in Detroit; to allow the city to participate should the health system decide to establish a national service center; and to provide information necessary for the board to evaluate fulfillment of the covenants.

In its final report Friday, the board found that the eight-hospital health system has met all of those commitments, with the exception of its promise to provide information the board needs to evaluate the health system's fulfillment of the covenants.

The DMC objected to the board's practice, in previous reports, of weighing in on the health system's performance in area's, such as research and education, that it has no responsibility to oversee. So in its final report, the board agreed to include a separate section for its comments regarding commitments outside of its legal purview.

In this final section of the report, the Legacy DMC Board noted that the DMC has kept its promise to continue its historic commitment to care for Detroit indigent and low-income residents.

"However," the report states, "Legacy DMC remains concerned about the impact on the indigent of (the DMC's) continuing staff reductions, diminished investment levels, and questions about its support of education and research discussed below, including and especially its recent decision to bar certain WSU physicians from seeing patients at CHM (Children's Hospital of Michigan."

kbouffard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @kbouffardDN

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/06/26/dmc-failing-maintain-hospitals-keep-commitments-watchdog-board-says/3262976001/