Detroit — Three people died and a fourth was in critical condition after an accident on Jefferson on Saturday.

The crash occurred after a speeding car struck a wall at the Detroit Wastewater Treatment plant, police said.

At about 9 p.m., according to a preliminary investigation, the driver lost control of the car in the 9300 block of Jefferson, in the city's Delray area, police said.

Two men and a woman in their mid-20s died, police said.

A person outside of the car was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition.

Police did not provide identification of the victims.

The blue Oldsmobile Intrigue traveled west on Jefferson, police said.

The accident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to the Fatal Squad unit at (313) 596-2280, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/06/28/3-dead-1-critical-speeding-car-hits-wall-detroit-water-treatment-plant/3276529001/