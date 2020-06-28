The city of Detroit will resume parking enforcement throughout the city on Monday.

Parking has been free in Detroit since parking enforcement was stopped in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to park around the city will now need to pay for their parking spots by using the Park Detroit App, the meters, or the kiosks on the streets.

Parking tickets will resume being issued on Monday for anyone who is caught without paying for a spot or parking in one too long. The tickets are $45, but Detroit residents can get a 50% discount if they are paid within five days.

Detroit has more than 2,000 metered spaces, with many of them downtown and in the popular New Center and Midtown areas. In February, the city had estimated $12 million a year in revenue from parking fines, although that’s likely to be lower now because of the virus-related enforcement break.

Enforcement for the Department of Public Works and the Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department will restart Monday as well.

The Department of Public Health will resume ticketing people who do not follow the guidelines for bulk collection and yard waste pick up. The guidelines, which say yard waste won't be picked up in plastic bags, and bulk collection is for furniture and appliances, can be found here.

While the Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department offices remain closed to the public, enforcement for buildings to have appropriate property maintenance and environmental compliance will restart also.

The Associated Press contributed.

