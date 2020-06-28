Detroit — An assault on the far west side of the city left a man in critical condition this weekend, and six shootings left a total of nine victims, including two male teens, ages 15 and 17, in stable condition, police said.

At about 11:20 p.m., Saturday, a 43-year-old man in the 21400 block of Glencoe, off Lahser, a few blocks north of the Redford Theatre, became involved in an altercation when a suspect assaulted him and fled, according to a preliminary investigation, police said.

The victim, whom police did not identify, was in critical condition at a local hospital.

The suspect fled, police said.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the investigating unit in the Eighth Precinct, (313) 596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

At about 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 15800 block of Maddelein Street, near Seven Mile and Kelly, on the city's east side, police said the 15-year-old was shot during an altercation involving a group of males, according to a preliminary report.

An 18-year-old man later was arrested without incident, police said. They did not identify the victim, who was hospitalized in stable condition, or the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the Detroit Detention Center for processing.

Police said the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the investigative unit of the Ninth Precinct, at (313) 596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

At about 9 p.m. Saturday, near Littlefield and Fenkell, a 26-year-old man was shot. The victim, whom police did not identify, was in stable condition at a hospital.

Police ask anyone with information to call the 12th precinct at (313) 596-1240 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Another shooting occurred at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, near Beland and Manning, in the vicinity of Hoover and East State Fair. In that incident, a 17-year-old boy was shot.

He was in stable condition in a hospital.

Contact the Ninth Precinct at (313) 596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

At 12:20 am., Sunday, in the 9800 block of Chalmers, near East Outer Drive, two men, ages 25 and 31, were leaving a business when they were shot, police said.

The victims were hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

At about 1:25 a.m. Sunday, three males, ages 28, 32 and 34, were in the vicinity of Payton and Casino, near Seven Mile and Kelly, when someone fired several shots, according to a preliminary investigation, police said.

Al three victims were taken privately to hospitals and were in stable condition, police said.

At about 8:10 a.m. Sunday, near Cardoni and Lynn, which is in the vicinity of Oakland and Caniff, a 33-year-old man followed a suspect to a meeting with the suspect’s friend. The suspect robbed the victim, attempted to carjack him and shot the man when he refused to yield the vehicle, according to a preliminary investigation, police said.

The victim’s wallet, phone and car keys were taken, police said.

He was in stable condition at a hospital.

The suspect fled, possible in a silver SUV, police said.

During a press conference at Public Safety Headquarters last week, when 29 people were shot in Detroit over the weekend, leaving four dead, police Chief James Craig attributed the crime to tension from the state-ordered shutdown during the coronavirus.

Craig said the stay-at-home order imposed by the state was partly responsible for a 7.5% increase in violent crimes in 2020.

But the order also has helped curb property crime in Detroit, which is down 16%, he said.

