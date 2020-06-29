Detroit Police Chief James Craig is holding a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss a police vehicle driving into a crowd of protesters Sunday night.

The protest started out peacefully in Southwest Detroit with those calling for immigrant rights and an end to police brutality coming together. However, around 9:30 p.m. marchers, who police called "agitators", surrounded a police SUV as it made its way through them.

The SUV was initially escorting the protest and then moved into the crowd. As marchers crowded around the vehicle, the officer appeared to drive forward into the throng of people, knocking them to the ground. Some jumped on the hood as the officer continued to drive while others chased after them.

Police said a rear back window was "busted out."

On Monday, the non-profit organization, By Any Means Necessary (BAMN) called for the resignation of Craig and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. The organization plans to march on the fourth precinct, the precinct of the officer who was driving the SUV.

The incident was reminiscent of the first week of protest in Detroit in late May, when police shot demonstrators with rubber bullets and tear gas.

