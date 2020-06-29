Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to identify a suspect wanted for shooting and wounding three men Saturday on the city's east side.

The shooting happened between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. in the area of Payton Street and Casino Avenue near Kelly Road and Morang Avenue, according to authorities.

Police said three men, ages 28, 32, and 34, were in the area when someone fired several shots and they were struck. All three were privately conveyed to a hospital and are listed in stable condition.

The circumstances of the shooting are still be investigated, officials said.

However, they are looking for the driver of a white GMC Yukon XL that they believe was involved in the shooting and seen traveling north on Payton shortly after the shooting. Police released an image of the vehicle captured by a surveillance camera.

Police are looking for the driver of this white GMC Yukon XL because they believe it was involved in a shooting Saturday that wounded three men on Detroit's east side. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The incident was one of several over the weekend that left one man in critical condition and nine others wounded.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5940 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

