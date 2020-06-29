Detroit — Authorities have charged a Detroit man accused of fatally shooting another man in front of his west side home and then taking his designer glasses.

Gary Mandell Holt, 33, has been charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, armed robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He was arraigned Saturday on the charges, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the first-degree murder charge.

Police accuse Holt of shooting and killing Frank Brown IV, 27, also of Detroit, at about 6:50 p.m. on June 19, 2020, in the 146000 block of Asbury Park near West Grand River Avenue between Fenkell Avenue and Greenfield Road.

Officers were called to the location to respond to a report of a shooting and found Brown with visible injuries in the driveway of his home. Medics arrived and took him to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, officials said.

Investigators believe Holt drove past Brown who was in his home's driveway, made a U-turn and stopped in front of the house. Holt allegedly walked up to Brown and shot him twice before taking the white Cartier glasses he was wearing. Police said Holt then fled the scene.

