Two days after protesters said a Detroit police car struck them at a anti-police brutality march, dozens gathered for another demonstration on Tuesday to demand charges against the officers involved.

The demonstrators also are calling for Detroit police Chief James Craig and Mayor Mike Duggan to resign or be removed.

“We want justice,” said Tristan Taylor of Detroit Will Breathe, one of the leading organizers of the marches that have sprung up after the death on May 25 of George Floyd after a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

From left, Dwayne Taylor, 22, leads chanting with disability advocate and community activist "Baba" Baxter Jones, 64, Shaqualla Johnson, and Jah-T, all of Detroit as protesters march against police brutality on Michigan Avenue in Detroit on June 23, 2020. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

“What happened to us Sunday was an assault on our lives.”

He and more than 50 others gathered at the Detroit Police Department’s Fourth Precinct building on Fort Street before marching in temperatures approaching 90 degrees.

Some carried handmade signs with messages such as “The power is in the people.”

Before the procession, the demonstrators vowed to continue speaking out against police brutality and fight for change, including protesting during the start Thursday of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic golf event at the Detroit Golf Club on Hamilton Road in the city.

"We will keep marching until we win," said Nicole Conway, a member of the nonprofit By Any Means Necessary, or BAMN.

On Sunday, a police SUV accompanying the marchers drove through a crowd of protesters on Sunday night as police tried to steer protesters on a different route hours into a march in southwest Detroit. Craig said the back window of the SUV had been busted out and the officers were worried "they were being fired upon" and thought protesters were trying to open the doors of the SUV.

Craig said the officers had to take "evasive action" and called some of the protesters "agitators" who initiated the violence. He said an investigation was opened on the officer as well as those who appeared to attack the SUV.

Video shows the SUV driving alongside the marchers and moving into the crowd. Marchers crowded around the vehicle, and, as the driver accelerated, it knocked several people to teh ground; some marchers jumped on the hood as the officer continued to drive through the throng of demonstrators.

