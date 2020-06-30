Detroit — One girl has died and another is in critical condition after a fire at their home on Detroit's west side early Tuesday morning.

The fatal fire was reported at 2:47 a.m. on the 8600 block of Pierson. That's south of Joy Road, west of Evergreen.

Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department, said that the girls' ages are 9 and 5. Both girls suffered cardiac arrest while being transported to Children's Hospital in Midtown.

The older girl died from her injuries. The younger girl is listed in critical condition.

Two adults — a 33-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman — were transported to Sinai Grace Hospital with hand and arm lacerations. Their relationship to the girls was not immediately known, Fornell said.

The man told authorities he rescued a third child at the scene, a boy, but his age was not immediately available.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, Fornell said.

