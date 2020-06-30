Suspect sought in shooting at west Detroit gas station
Detroit police released surveillance footage Tuesday of a suspect in a recent shooting on the city’s west side that left a man wounded.
After a driver pulled into a Project Green Light gas station in the 8000 block of Livernois
at about 10:55 p.m. June 17 in his Dodge Magnum, "an unknown suspect began firing shots, striking the victim," authorities said in a statement.
A passenger in the 32-year-old victim's SUV rushed him to a hospital. He was listed in critical condition, police said.
Surveillance footage of a suspect opening fire at a gas station in the 8000 block of Livernois in Detroit at about 10:55 p.m. June 17. The Detroit News
The suspect fled on foot south on Livernois, according to the release.
He is described as a male with a slim build, dark complexion, short hair, last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, red and white baseball cap, dark jogging pants, white T-shirt and bright yellow shoes.
Anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-1040. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments