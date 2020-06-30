Detroit — A 37-year-old woman was slain and a man was wounded in a double shooting on Interstate 75 in Detroit early Tuesday morning, police said.

Lt. Mike Shaw, commander and spokesman for the state police in Metro Detroit, writes on Twitter that about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, a vehicle on northbound I-75 took the Eight Mile ramp. Then, police say, another vehicle pulled up next to it, and someone inside opened fire, wounding both the male driver and his female passenger.

The man drove the two to an area hospital, where the woman died. The male victim's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Michigan State Police investigate crime on the state's freeway system.

Shaw declined to give the male victim's age, and said no further information would be released at the moment.

