Duggan to detail GED program, return of limited in-person city services
Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan and officials from Detroit's public schools will detail a new partnership Wednesday that will pay adults across the city to complete high school diploma programs.
Duggan also will be joined for a 2 p.m. briefing at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters by city workforce development and arts and culture representatives to discuss reopening of the application window for jobs with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV as well as the return of limited, in-person services at City Hall.
Chris Collins, artistic director of the Detroit Jazz Festival, and the event's presenting sponsor Quicken Loans Community Fund, will also be on hand to share a "special announcement."
