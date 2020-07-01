A 19-year-old Detroit man was sentenced Tuesday to three life terms for the triple slaying of two gay men and a transgender woman which shook metro Detroit's LGBTQ community last year.

Devon Robinson was convicted as charged and sentenced for the May 25, 2019 murders of Alunte Davis, 21, Paris Cameron, 20, and Timothy Blancher, 20, all Detroit residents inside a home on Devonshire on the city's east side. The slayings occurred after Robinson attended a party at the house, according to testimony during a preliminary examination in the case.

Devon Robinson, 19. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Davis and Blancher were gay men. Cameron was a transgender woman. Prosecutors say Robinson shot and wounded two additional people who survived their injuries.

Robinson also was sentenced 10-20 years for each count of assault with intent to murder, and two years consecutively for felony firearm.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Wednesday in a press statement "We are pleased that justice has been served in this case. The defendant’s actions were disturbing on so many levels, but the fact that this happened during Pride Month adds salt into the wound. We will continue to be vigilant in our fight to eradicate hate in Wayne County and beyond."

Robinson was charged through June 2019 with the assistance with the assistance of the Fair Michigan Justice Project in partnership with the prosecutor's office. He was convicted by a Wayne County jury in March.

Fair Michigan President Alanna Maguire said Wednesday “Devon Robinson murdered three members of Detroit’s LGBTQ community in cold blood, and wounded two others. Fair Michigan applauds the Detroit Police Department, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Fair Michigan Justice Project team for bringing this murderer to justice. This conviction and life-in-prison sentence sends a clear message that crimes against our community can result in maximum penalties under the law.”

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/07/01/man-19-sentenced-3-life-terms-lgbtq-murders/5355201002/