Detroit — A 24-year-old man is dead after a late-Tuesday night confrontation in downtown Detroit became violent, police said.

The fatal shooting took place about 10:50 p.m. on the 400 block of East Jefferson, police said in preliminary information. That's the same block as the Renaissance Center, between Randolph to the west and Beaubien to the east.

Police say the man was driving a 2006 Land Rover "when he was involved in an incident with two bicyclists."

He then allegedly exited the Land Rover, gun drawn, and approached the pair.

One of them, a 28-year-old woman and a concealed pistol license holder, was armed, and allegedly shot the man. He died from his injuries.

1 killed, 1 arrested in SUV vs scooter crash

Detroit Police Department is also investigating a fatal scooter crash on the city's west side.

It was 3:07 a.m., in the area of Grand River and West McNichols, when a 2018 Chevy Malibu crashed into a Suzuki Burgman motor scooter.

The man driving the Suzuki died. Police arrested the driver of the Malibu, a 30-year-old man, but did not immediately say why.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for information.

