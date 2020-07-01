Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting on westbound Interstate 96 near the Southfield Freeway, officials said.

Troopers were called at about 12:30 p.m. by the intended victim, who was not injured.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was driving his car on the westbound local lanes of the freeway near the Southfield Freeway when another vehicle pulled up alongside him and the other driver fired a handgun at him once. The bullet struck the driver's side door of the victim's vehicle, officials said.

No injuries were reported and the victim drove to a gas station to report the incident, police said. Troopers examined the victim's car and found a fresh bullet hole.

The victim also told troopers he knows the suspect and this wasn't their first incident.

