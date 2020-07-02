Detroit — The northbound Southfield Freeway will be closed in Detroit through at least the end of Thursday morning rush hour as authorities investigate a shooting.

At about 4:30 a.m., a male driver on the northbound freeway between Seven Mile and Eight Mile saw a white SUV swerve ahead of him. The driver backed off, but he heard a bang.

Police have blocked off the Southfield Freeway at Eight Mile Road after a shooting. (Photo: MDOT)

After arriving home, the driver found a bullet hole in his vehicle, said Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman and commander for Michigan State police, via Twitter. State police investigate crime on Michigan's freeways.

State police have closed the northbound freeway at Seven Mile to gather evidence. That closure was announced just before 8 a.m. and is expected to last at least two hours.

The Michigan Department of Transportation freeway camera on the Southfield Freeway at Eight Mile shows where police have blocked off the northbound freeway, and they are routing motorists to the service drive.

