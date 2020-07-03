Detroit — In the early hours of Friday morning, two people were shot in Detroit at separate scenes across the city.

At about 3 a.m., an 18-year-old man was shot in northwest Detroit.

The shooting took place on the 20500 block of Bentler, which is south of West Eight Mile and east of Lahser on Detroit's west side. Police say the victim was in the front door when gunshots were fired into the home from the street, striking him.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital, and he was listed in critical condition. Police have not released a description of the suspect.

Exchange of words at gas station ends in gunfire

About 75 minutes later, at a gas station on Detroit's east side, an alleged remark preceded violence, police said. The shooting took place about 4:15 a.m. on the 13300 block of Harper, which is west of Chalmers.

Police say the victim, a 49-year-old man, "allegedly made a comment" to a woman between her exit from a dark SUV and entrance into the gas station.

A man sitting in the back of the SUV "allegedly became upset and exchanged words" with the commenter, before allegedly pulling a gun and shooting the man as he drove away.

The victim continued driving, and made his way to an area hospital, and was listed in stable condition.

Police describe the suspect as a man about 50 years old, standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with medium complexion skin, a medium build, and a bald head. He wore a white t-shirt and black shorts.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/07/03/detroit-police-investigate-2-early-morning-shootings/5372147002/