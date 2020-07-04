Detroit — Two women were fatally shot in separate incidents overnight, including a quintuple shooting that injured three boys, police said.

At 12:55 a.m. Friday, police responded to the 8300 block of Homer on reports of multiple shots fired.

A white Dodge Durango was traveling on Homer Street and as it pulled over, three unknown vehicles allegedly passed by and someone inside began firing shots. Five victims in the Durango were hit and a 39-year-old woman was fatally wounded, police said.

Four male victims, ages 40, 15, 12, and 9, were treated for nonfatal injuries, police said.

Earlier, at 7:20 p.m. Friday, a 19-year-old woman was a passenger in a Ford Expedition when someone in a black SUV fired shots at the vehicle, striking her. Police responded to the scene in the area of Joy and Birwood.

No further information was available on either shooting. Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Detroit Police Homicide Unit at ‪(313) 596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/07/04/two-women-die-overnight-detroit-shootings-three-boys-injured/5375225002/