Detroit police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed on the city's west side Friday evening.

At 7:20 p.m., the victim was a passenger in a Ford Expedition in the area of Joy Road and Birwood Street when someone in a black SUV fired shots, fatally wounding her.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to phone the Detroit Police Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/07/04/woman-19-dies-shooting-citys-west-side/5374905002/