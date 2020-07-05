Michigan State Police are investigating Sunday after discovering a 22-year-old shooting victim who had been driving erratically on Interstate 94.

The Hamtramck man was westbound on I-94 when "he started driving erratically and pulled over in the construction zone, blocking traffic," MSP Metro Detroit said on Twitter. A witness stopped to render aid and called 911.

MSP troopers and detectives from the Special Investigation Section responded to scene near Mt. Elliott at about 8:45 p.m., MSP said. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, a tweet said.

The investigation closed the westbound lanes of the freeway at Van Dyke, according to MSP and the state Department of Transportation late Sunday. It remained closed at 11:36 p.m., according to MDOT.

