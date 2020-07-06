Detroit — After two consecutive overnights in Detroit when 10 people were shot — and four died — the end of Independence Day weekend was quieter, as police investigate a double shooting.

The early Monday shooting started with a car crash on Detroit's west side, police said.

At about 1:30 a.m., in the area of Livernois and Beechton, just north of West Warren, a vehicle was hit by another vehicle, possibly a white Chevy Trailblazer.

Someone got out of the Trailblazer and "exchanged words" with the two male victims, 19 and 20, before pulling a gun on them and firing shots, police said in preliminary information.

Medics transported both victims to a hospital, where the 19-year-old was listed in critical condition and the 20-year-old in serious condition.

