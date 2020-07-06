Detroit — City Hall is mourning the loss of a beloved policy staffer with a promising future who was killed on Sunday.

DeAndree Watson, a 30-year-old University of Michigan graduate, was found in his vehicle by Westland police at the Willow Creek Apartments on Fairwood just off Ford Road. Officers had responded to investigate an OnStar panic button notification, authorities said in a news release. Police said Watson was the apparent victim of a homicide.

DeAndree Watson, 30, of Detroit, a beloved Detroit City Council policy analyst, was found slain early Sunday in Westland. (Photo: Facebook photo)

The investigation led police to a nearby apartment where they discovered a second person, Deontez Jones of Westland, who was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident remains under investigation, but police note the pair were known associates and the deaths appear to be connected.

Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones said Monday that the entire council family is "heartbroken" over the loss.

Watson, who was headed to the University of Michigan Law School this fall, she said, was a "legislative genius with a bright future ahead of him."

The Detroiter spent eight years working for the office of Detroit Councilman James Tate as a policy analyst, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Jones, in a statement on Facebook, said Watson stood out for his activism and deep connection with city communities. He also helped oversee the drafting and implementation of the city's medical and recreational marijuana ordinances and management of the council's Planning and Economic Development subcommittee, Jones noted.

"He was a fair, diplomatic and caring individual with a love for the people of Detroit and public service," Jones wrote. "He could have been president one day."

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan expressed shock and deep sadness Monday over Watson's death.

"DeAndree was one of Detroit’s rising leaders with a deep commitment to public service and the city he called home," the mayor said in a social media post.

DeAndree Watson, 30, pictured with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. The longtime council policy staffer was found slain in Westland early Sunday. (Photo: Facebook photo)

An outpouring of friends, colleagues and family flooded his Facebook page Monday with condolences, photographs, videos and memories.

Among them, former state Rep. Fred Durhal III, D-Detroit, who met Watson in 2011 when Watson, then UM student body president, introduced President Barack Obama who'd appeared there to deliver a speech.

Afterward, Durhal said, Watson joined the campaign of Durhal's father, Fred Durhal Jr., when he made a 2013 bid for Detroit mayor. Instantly, Durhal III said, "DeAndree just became family."

"He became like a brother and just was very sharp. He had great political instincts," Durhal told The News on Monday.

Later, when Durhal III launched his own campaign for state representative in 2014, Watson took on a role as an "invaluable" field organizer and a volunteer. Durhal was elected in November 2014, serving the state's 5th District.

Durhal joked that Watson would affectionately refer to him as "Baby Fred," because "I was just like my dad."

Watson, Durhal said, was "always there" at every campaign kickoff, fundraiser and big event, even during Durhal's unsuccessful bid for Senate in 2018.

"He was just that thoughtful," said Durhal, who now works for the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, and, just months ago, had talked with Watson about arranging a meeting to discuss housing.

Durhal noted Watson was a "true public servant." He recalls asking Watson one day what his path was and what he wanted to become. He told him he "could be president of the United States," Durhal said, and "I believed him."

"He always chose to excel and wanted to give back to where he came from," Durhal said. "This guy was full-steam ahead. He's gone way too soon. It tears me to pieces."

