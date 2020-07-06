A "war on racism" has been declared by a racial justice nonprofit and the organization wants Metro Detroiters to join the effort.

New Detroit Inc., a coalition between city and state officials to achieve racial equality, announced its war on racism at a Monday press conference.

Standing at the "United We Stand" sculpture at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, New Detroit officials and other leaders outlined actions that the Metro Detroit community can take to help abolish systemic racism.

New Detroit Inc. president and CEO Michael Rafferty speaks at a press conference on Monday, July 6, at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History to announce a war on racism effort with leaders from across Detroit and Michigan. (Photo: Ariana Taylor)

"We in this country have seen a war on terrorism, a war on poverty, we've seen a war on drugs ... you see things change through those processes," said Michael Rafferty, president and CEO of New Detroit. "So asking people to sign on is essentially not asking them to grab a gun... but it means we have to be relentless."

The declaration touts action items such as changing policies and investing in diverse talent and suppliers that individuals and organizations can pledge and commit to online at NewDetroit.org.

Part of the declaration urges those who experience "white privilege" to pledge to change their "perceptions, attitudes, and behaviors toward racially oppressed people, institutions, and communities."

The pledge commits individuals to personally dismantling racism by consulting with and investing in organizations such as New Detroit and Black Family Development, an organization that provides aid to families in Detroit.

"Detroit has worked tirelessly year in and year out and there remains work to be done," said Detroit deputy mayor Conrad Mallett Jr. "The mayor of the city of Detroit asked me on behalf of all of the people that he represents... we will do everything we can to wipe out the systemic racism."

The war on racism declaration also promises to engage in law enforcement reform by urging local police departments to train in appropriate use of force policies and establish consequences for any officers who abuse power.

"This declaration is not just words on paper," said Rachel Stewart, chair of New Detroit board of directors and president of Gardner-White Furniture. "This is a cry of action. We need to mobilize now to remove all barriers to racial equity."

Leaders from across the state made appearances as New Detroit's board members, including the president of Wayne State University, M. Roy Wilson, state chair of Michigan Welfare Rights Maureen Taylor, State of Michigan legislative and external affairs senior adviser Thomas Stallworth III; Alice G. Thompson, CEO of Black Family Development Inc.; Hassan Jaber, executive director of ACCESS; and president and CEO of SER-Metro Detroit Eva Garza Dewaelsche.

New Detroit was founded in 1967 after the Detroit race riots, by former Gov. George Romney, former mayor Jerome Cavanagh and Hudson Department Store founder Joseph L. Hudson Jr. to identify and implement change for racial equality in the city.

