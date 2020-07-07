Detroit — A person died Monday night after a fiery, multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 96 in Detroit, police said.

The chain reaction started when the victim's vehicle stalled in the roadway on eastbound I-96 at West Warren, on Detroit's west side. The vehicle was hit from behind by a second vehicle.

That vehicle then was hit from behind by a third vehicle.

The stalled vehicle caught fire. Its driver was unable to escape the blaze. By the time Michigan State Police troopers arrived, the vehicle was "fully engulfed," said Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman and commander for the state police.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office is assisting authorities in identifying the victim.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/07/07/stalled-vehicle-96-detroit-leads-fatal-fiery-multi-car-crash/5388990002/