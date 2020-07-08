Investigators made an arrest Wednesday afternoon in connection with the deaths of three people found in a house that caught fire last month on the city's east side.

Buy Photo Detroit police executed a search warrant and made an arrest in the 6400 block of Hanson Street near Gilbert Street on Wednesday. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Police executed a search warrant in the 6400 block of Hanson Street on Wednesday and arrested a man in connection with the deaths of three people who were found June 11 in a burned home in the 19100 block of Helen, said Detroit police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood.

Two of the people found in the home had gunshot wounds, Kirkwood said.

No other information was immediately available on the man arrested. He is the second arrest that has been made in the investigation, which is ongoing, Kirkwood said.

