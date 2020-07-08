A crash and a group of roaming cows closed a stretch of Interstate 75 in northern Michigan on Wednesday morning, state police said.

The closure affects both northbound and southbound I-75 at mile marker 254 in Crawford County. Police did not immediately say how severe the crash was.

But in addition to wrangling witnesses to the crash, they'll need to herd a group of cows who are walking on the south end of the freeway, the state police Twitter account for northern Michigan wrote in the 7 a.m. hour.

North and southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 254 are closed due to a crash. Cows are roaming the freeway at the south end Grayling exit. pic.twitter.com/4eCKpoiBO0 — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) July 8, 2020

In Detroit, state police arrested a woman accused of driving drunk when she crashed into a motorcycle rider on Interstate 94 and allegedly kept on driving.

The crash took place about 1:50 a.m., on the entrance ramp from Livernois to I-94 on Detroit's west side, according to the state police Twitter account for Metro Detroit.

State troopers were in the area and say they saw a car hit a motorcycle and continue on its path.

The Redford woman, 21, was stopped just a few blocks into the neighborhood, at Horatio and Lovett, police said. That's south of West Warren and west of West Grand Boulevard.

Lt. Mike Shaw, commander and spokesman for the state police in Metro Detroit, wrote that police recovered "open intoxicants" in the vehicle. When they ran a preliminary breath test for alcohol, she allegedly blew a .12.

In Michigan, anyone 21 or older who has a .08 blood alcohol concentration or higher is considered a drunk driver.

The motorcycle rider suffered only minor injuries and refused medical attention.

