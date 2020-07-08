One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting on the city's east side Wednesday night.

Police had few details but said a 27-year-old man died from his gunshot wounds and another 25-year-old was injured, but in stable condition, after a shooting in the 10000 block of Berkshire.

