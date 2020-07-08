The parents of a toddler found wandering alone in a northwest Detroit neighborhood on Wednesday night have been located.

A teenage relative was caring for the girl when she walked away, said Detroit police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood. Child Protective Services is investigating.

A man found the girl about 6:30 p.m. in the 19300 block of Charleston near Seven mile and John R.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/07/08/toddler-found-wandering-19300-block-charleston-near-7-mile-detroit/5403399002/