Detroit — Four shooting incidents in Detroit left two people dead and four others wounded, police said. The shootings took place in an eight-hour period ending early Thursday morning.

Two of the incidents were double shootings, including one of the two homicides.

It was 7:35 p.m. when two men, 24 and 27, were sitting on a porch on the 10000 block of Berkshire. That's on Detroit's east side, north of Harper and east of Outer Drive.

Police say a blue Nissan truck drove past, and someone inside of it fired shots, striking both men.

The 24-year-old victim was privately transported to a hospital and listed in stable condition. The 27-year-old died at the hospital.

The violence started an hour earlier with another double shooting. This one took place on Detroit's west side, about 6:35 p.m., on the 1100 block of Clairmount. That's just west of the Lodge Freeway.

Police say a 28- and a 33-year-old man were both shot, in circumstances that are not immediately known.

Both men were privately transported to a hospital. The 28-year-old was listed in stable condition, and the 33-year-old in critical condition.

The second fatal shooting of the night took place about 11:40 p.m. on the 13900 block of Livernois. That's just north of Oakman Boulevard.

Police say a 34-year-old man was northbound on Livernois in a white 2019 Jeep Cherokee.

He was stopped at a red light when a male approached the Jeep on foot, gun drawn, and fired shots through the windshield.

The victim was hit multiple times.

The shooter got into an older, gray sedan-style vehicle and went north on Livernois.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

In the last shooting, at 2:20 a.m., a 31-year-old man was shot, but police do not know where in the city it happened, or under what circumstances. After being privately transported to a hospital, the man was listed in stable condition.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/07/09/2-dead-among-6-shooting-victims-overnight-detroit/5406507002/