Mayor Mike Duggan announced Thursday another $7.25 million in grants to help keep small businesses in the city afloat during the pandemic.

Businesses with 50 or fewer employees can apply starting July 15 for state funds that can be used to pay everything from utility bills to payroll.

"We are going to get through this," Duggan said at a press conference at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters downtown. "We need to make sure you are still there in your storefront."

Mayor Mike Duggan discusses the latest COVID-19 data trends (Photo: Screen grab from video)

The Detroit Economic Growth Corporation in April distributed $4 million in grants to 741 companies, which received up to $7,500 each.

The application deadline for the new funds is Aug. 5 and money will be distributed in September. Business owners with questions can call 844-333-8249 for more information.

Duggan also announced that the city's $11.7 million city summer jobs program, Grow Detroit’s Young Talent, opened Monday with nearly 8,000 young people.

About 1,600 of those 18 years and older are working on site in local businesses. Another 6,400 are working remotely with the help of laptops and internet service purchased through donor funds. The program will last six weeks and the job fields range from technology to construction to health care.

Detroit officials also announced the city has 11,870 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,452 deaths as of Thursday.

Detroit isn't seeing the same spike in cases as other Michigan cities, but residents shouldn't relax, said Denise Fair, the city's chief public health officer. The city is averaging about 25-30 new cases per day and one-third of those cases are people in their 20s.

"We still have so much work to do, Fair said. "It is important we do not become complacent."

Duggan said the city is in the midst of planning to combat coronavirus while dealing with flu season this winter.

"The two together could do enormous damage to our country," Duggan said.

