Dozens of demonstrators blocked East Grand Boulevard at Jefferson Ave. on Thursday and created a "cop-free" zone for recreation activities as they called for defunding of police departments and investment in Black communities.

Buy Photo Protesters blocked off Jefferson Avenue at Grand Boulevard in Detroit on Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

“Today in specific we’re calling for Black leisure, Black joy because we know they spend less than 4% on recreation,” said Leon Hister, an organizer of the event that started at Church of the Messiah on East Grand Boulevard.

More than 30 demonstrators marched along one block on East Grand Boulevard to Jefferson to the entry to Belle Isle, where they created what they called a “313 Liberation Zone” for participants to engage in recreation activities. The event aims to show what they say is possible when the country divests from police and invests in Black communities.

Some protesters jumped rope while others played basketball or blew bubbles in the street.

Buy Photo The 313 Liberation Zone set up a street blockade and established a zone Thursday near Belle Isle for Black people to play games in the street at Jefferson and Grand Boulevard to "amplify the national call to defund police and invest in Black communities." (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Traffic along eastbound Jefferson quickly became backed up,with motorists forced to turn around on Jefferson or at the entry of the MacArthur Bridge on the island to get around the demonstration.

About 40 minutes into the demonstration, at least three police vehicles arrived to block vehicles from approaching the area.

“We are Detroiters, we are Black Detroiters who are here, and we represent residents, we represent people who come from different social justice organizations ..."Hister said.

Hister called the area a "cop-free autonomous zone in which we take care of ourselves."

Among the protesters was Amanda Hill, 29, of Detroit.

“I would like to see funds deferred, divested from police and invested in our communities, into recreation and into social services that actually prevent crime instead of being a reactionary force to crime that inevitable when people don’t have what they need,” Hill said.

Hill said she’d like to see an increase an increased investment in recreational activities.

“We’ve seen over the last decades continued disinvestment from after school programs, summer programs, things like that,” she said. “Music, sports, things that can engage children in creative outlets. Also, voluntary mental health services, affordable housing, affordable clean water. Basically these things people will figure out to get regardless and oftentimes it’s through crime because our officials do not invest in us.”

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/07/09/protesters-detroit-create-cop-free-zone-near-belle-isle/5404859002/