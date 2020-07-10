Detroit — The city is issuing revised tax bills Friday to correct errors in summer property tax bills distributed to nearly 9,000 residents, including those with poverty tax exemptions and seniors.

The city said it is notifying taxpayers that solid waste fee discounts "were not properly applied" on the original bills. The issue has since been resolved and all account balances are updated, Detroit officials said Friday.

“We apologize for the error and any inconvenience this may have caused in this difficult time," Detroit's Chief Financial Officer David Massaron said in a statement. "Our team is acting quickly to make the correction."

Dave Massaron (Photo: City of Detroit)

The Office of the Chief Financial Officer is issuing the revised bills to all impacted properties as well as a letter explaining the issue.

Jessica Byrd, a spokeswoman for the city, said "internal system errors" didn't properly apply the discounts for the qualified property owners. The mistake impacted about 8,800 bills, she said.

"We discovered the error this week when taxpayers called to let us know their bill was wrong," Byrd wrote in an email. "We are implementing procedures to make sure it does not happen again."

Officials said discounts for solid waste were omitted for poverty and veteran exemptions, seniors and those with condo opt-out. The poverty/veterans and senior exemption reduces a $240 fee to $120 and condo opt-out is reduced from $240 to zero, the city noted.

Taxpayers are expected to receive the revised bills next week and can review their updated balances by visiting a kiosk, by downloading the DivDat Mobile App or through the city's website.

Those who have made payments using the incorrect bill will be issued a refund by the end of the month, the city said.

For more information, residents can contact the Detroit Taxpayer Service Center at (313) 224-3560 or email DTSC@detroitmi.gov.

To locate a kiosk, visit codkiosk.com. Property tax balances can be viewed on the city's website by searching "Pay Property Tax."

