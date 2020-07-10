Detroit — Detroit police officers fired four shots, killing a suspect after he fired at an officer at close range, Police Chief James Craig said Friday in a hastily called press conference to release video of the encounter.

Hakeem Littleton, 20, who was on probation for an unarmed robbery, died of his wounds, Craig said during an evening press conference.

The gunfire broke out while officers were investigating a mass shooting that occurred at the site July 5, Craig said. In that incident, three people were slain and five others wounded.

Officers from the 12th Precinct's Gang Intelligence Unit and Operation CeaseFire detail were near San Juan and McNichols investigating the shooting at a block party when more violence broke out about 12:15 p.m. Friday.

In a statement Friday night, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said police footage demonstrated that the officers' actions were justified.

"The video is clear that the officer was suddenly and unexpectedly fired upon," he said. "I commend Chief Craig for moving so quickly to release the video publicly."

The City of Detroit was one of the first in America to outfit its police cars and officers with cameras for this type of incident. The video is clear that the officer was suddenly and unexpectedly fired upon. — Mayor Mike Duggan (@MayorMikeDuggan) July 11, 2020

Public confidence requires citizens to be able to judge for themselves the actions of our officers. I commend Chief Craig for moving so quickly to release the video publicly. — Mayor Mike Duggan (@MayorMikeDuggan) July 11, 2020

